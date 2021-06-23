Ginder confirmed as SACS Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools officially has a new Superintendent.

Dr. Park Ginder’s contract was approved by school board trustees last night, officially confirming his appointment. Ginder has nearly 35 years of education experience, including serving as Homestead high School principal since 2013. He has also served as the principal at Dekalb High School, Assistant Principal at Carroll High School, and Department Head and Art Teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School.

“SACS is a district with an outstanding reputation of education excellence and a highly

supportive and engaged community,” Ginder said. “I am honored and eager

to work collaboratively with the school board, staff, and parents of the SACS community

to provide exceptional education experiences for all our learners.”

He officially replaces former Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs, who retired early last month.

“Dr. Ginder is an experienced educator with a proven track record of transformative and

inspiring leadership at SACS,” said SACS School Board President Bradley Mills. “He

has high expectations, a wealth of experience, and a shared vision for our students,

staff, and community. We are confident Dr. Ginder will continue SACS’ rich tradition of

excellence preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities.”