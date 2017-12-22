GI Doctors withdraw from Lutheran Health Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of doctors specializing in gastrointestinal medicine has withdrawn from Lutheran Health Network over a contract dispute.

According to a statement issued to the Journal Gazette by a Lutheran spokesperson, the group, who is not named or otherwise identified, “rejected new employment agreements and allowed their contracts to expire” Thursday night, “effectively ending their employment with our organization and the care they were providing for their patients.”

The network has arranged coverage for current GI patients by other doctors and area healthcare providers.