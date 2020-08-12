GFW Inc. issues statement supporting Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-area’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization is trying to keep the Electric Works project going.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission suddenly pulled the plug on public funding for the mixed-use project last week.

The board of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued a statement yesterday, saying if the project doesn’t continue moving forward immediately, Fort Wayne could lose a major employer in Do It Best Inc., the project’s anchor tenant.

GFW says if the hardware and lumber company goes elsewhere, not only would it take 400 direct jobs with it, but also an annual tax impact of $2.7-million.

Developers RTM Ventures say they’ll continue to push to make the project a reality.