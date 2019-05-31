Germanfest to kick off this Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Germanfest 2019 is set to take place June 2 – 9 this year.

The Headwaters Pavilion portion of the festival will be open from June 5 – 9. Entrance is free until 2 p.m., $2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and $5 after that. Those with a military ID and children under 14 with a parent or guardian get in free. Hours of operation at the pavilion will be from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. on June 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. on June 7 and 8, and from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 9. Each day of Germanfest will feature events.

Sunday, June 2, will be the official start to the festival. There will be a concert and German dinner at Park Edelweiss, located at 3355 Elmhurst Drive. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the concert to start at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, Sunday Funday will begin at 1 p.m. at Turners, located at 3636 Parnell Avenue where you can participate in the Flip-Cup Tournament. Prizes will be Germanfest passes and tickets.

Monday, June 3, starting at 5 p.m. will be Warsteiner Abend with German Heritage Society at Club Soda, located at 235 E. Superior Street. The dinner costs $12 and will feature handcrafted bratwurst, sauerkraut, red cabbage, potato salad an apple streusel. There will also be the Judge Scheibenberger Masskrugstemmen Contest starting at 7 p.m. with both a men and women’s competition.

On Tuesday, June 4, will be Spaten Abend, a 6 v 6 adult soccer tournament and party celebrating Spaten bier. The event starts at 6 p.m. and takes place at the Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Avenue.

The ceremonial tapping of the keg with Mayor Tom Henry will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Headwaters Pavilion.

A new event, the Police Pull, will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. The Police Pull will feature police officers from Gera, Fort Wayne’s sister city in Germany, versus the Fort Wayne Police Department in a competition to see who can pull the Bear Cat faster. You can also find the Legs N Lederhosen contest at 7:30 p.m. in the Headwaters Pavilion.

Akkordeon Serenade will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7. The event takes place at the Community Center and will feature a 25 member student accordion group from Gera, Germany. They will perform polkas, waltzes and some familiar pop tunes.

You can see who the fastest dachshund is at the Weinerdog Nationals. The competition begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Headwaters Park. On top of the Weinerdog Nationals, Familienfest or Family Day will take place in the park. Later in the evening, the Trauben Tromp or grape stomp will take place at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Pavilion and at 7 p.m. is Polka Like a Star.

Sunday, June 9 at 11 a.m. will be the finish of Germanfest with a Traditional German Church service at Headwaters Pavilion led by Pastor Chad Trouten followed by the 18th Annual Germanfest bake-off.