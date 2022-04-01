Germanfest returns for 40th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Germanfest Fort Wayne announced that after two years, the festival will be returning to downtown Fort Wayne.

Taking place at Headwaters Park June 5-12, the festival, cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic, will mark its return. A parade, including the ceremonial first keg, will take place through downtown on June 8 at 5:00 p.m. Additional events include the Wienerdog Nationals and the new Black Forest Stone Challenge.

2022 will also mark the third brewing of Germanfest’s own schwarzbier. Schwarzbier is dark or black lager with chocolate and coffee notes whose roots come from Thuringia and Saxony Germany. This year’s schwarzbier is currently fermenting at Chapman’s Brewing Company.

