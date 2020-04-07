Germanfest cancelled for 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Germanfest, set for June 7-14, has been cancelled.

The Germanfest Committee announced the decision Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year would have marked the 39th year of the event in Fort Wayne that includes German traditions, food, drink and activities.

Germanfest officials say they hope to plan a smaller scale German celebration later in the year, and they will have Germanfest-style fun virtually coming soon at their website and on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

They add they look forward to returning next year for the return of Germanfest.