Geneva man injured after being pinned under mower

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says that a 72-year-old Geneva man was injured over the weekend after being pinned under a mower.

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday officials were called near the intersection of CR 400W and CR 900S. Steven Rausch was mowing on a steep bank of a drainage ditch when he came too close to the edge, causing the zero turn type mower to slip and flip over on top of him.

Rausch was pinned under the mower in water for approximately two hours before being found by his wife. He was able to answer her when she called out to him.

Emergency personnel worked to free Rausch, who was then flown to an area hospital. No information on his current condition was provided.