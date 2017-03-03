Generation Gap / Episode 3

GENERATION GAP: Baby Boomer vs. Millennial. He thinks Millennials take too many selfies, while she thinks Boomers can’t take a joke. Get perspective through the mind of a Millennial and a Baby Boomer because after all, generation gaps will always be there.

EPISODE 3: What would your list of tax free necessities look like and should they be tax free? And do millennials need help with social skills? Welcome to Generation Gap!

Previous episodes of Generation Gap:

EPISODE 2: Should teachers carry guns in schools? A a new low on “No Texting and Driving” campaigns and gross bodily fluid attacks; this is Generation Gap!

EPISODE 1: Do you smuggle food into the movies? Are you protesting the immigration ban or are you actively shunning Starbucks? Welcome to Generation Gap!