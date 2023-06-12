General Motors to invest $632 million into Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): State and local officials today joined General Motors to announce the company’s plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly.

The investment will support the 3,983 employees at the northeast Indiana facility and enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck business over the next several years. As well as support the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty trucks

GM’s investment in its Fort Wayne Assembly, located at 12200 Lafayette Center Rd. in Roanoke, will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas. The investment also bolsters GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

The Fort Wayne Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. GM’s Fort Wayne team members contributed to the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ranking the best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickup in 2022.

“GM’s continued commitment to our community is valued and appreciated,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Today’s news brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $31.6 billion since 2013. GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Fort Wayne Assembly and more than $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations since 2013.