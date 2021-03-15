General Motors to hire 150 part-time workers in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a job, General Motors is hiring.

The Fort Wayne assembly plant is hiring 150 temporary part-time production workers for spring and summer shifts, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The jobs are being created to help fill in for full-time workers taking vacations and pay $16.67 per hour with a maximum of 32 hours per week, with premiums added for 2nd-shift and 3rd-shift roles.

The jobs are primarily for Friday, Saturday, and Monday shifts. Click here to apply.