General Motors Job Fair Coming Up In Fort Wayne Later This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you are looking for a job, GM is hiring once again.

General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly has more than 200 openings and will be hosting a job fair with onsite interviews on Thursday, February 17th and Saturday, February 19th. The job fair will take place at the Ivy Tech Community College, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.

There will be on the spot hiring, pending drug screen and background check, for part-time temporary production workers directly employed by GM. Starting wage is $16.67 per hour and employees are eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare after 90 days.

The event will take place on Thursday from Noon until 6 P.M., and from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday. All GM COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed including the use of masks when inside the facility, physical distancing, and regular sanitizing cycles.

A link to the application can be found here.