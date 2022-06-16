General Motors Hosting Electronic Recycling Day Next Week

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant is hosting an Electronic Recycling Day next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the plant located at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. Officials from GM are continuing to try and make every effort to recycle anything possible, from food waste to cardboard. Worldwide, GM recycles 90 percent of its manufacturing waste. Items that can be recycled at no cost include computers, monitors, printers, cable boxes, light bulbs, small batteries, as well as scrap metal. However, there is a small charge for the recycling of flat screen monitors as well as a charge on older model CRT televisions.