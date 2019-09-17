General Mills recalls five-pound bags of flour

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – General Mills announced a voluntary recall of its five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

The announcement was made by General Mills on September 16, 2019. The bags of flour may potentially contain E. coli 026 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bags.

The recall only affects five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

Package UPC: 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date: 06SEP2020KC

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and throw out any of the products affected by the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control say consumers should not consume any raw products made with flour. E.coli 026 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All hands, utensils, and surfaces should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Most strains of E.coli are harmless, others can make you sick. E.coli 026 is potentially deadly and can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Young children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a physician. Anyone who has been diagnosed by a physician as having an illness related to E.coli 026 is also urged to contact state and local public health officials.

General Mills wants to remind consumers not to eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. Flour is made from wheat that is grown outdoors where bacteria can be present. Flour is also not typically treated to kill bacteria during the normal milling process.

Those who have any questions about this recall or need a replacement coupon for any product included in the recall, can complete this form, or contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.