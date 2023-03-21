Gender-affirming care ban bill passes out of House committee

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – You’ve probably heard about a bill that would ban gender affirming care for transgender children in Indiana. Tuesday, the bill went through it’s final Indiana House committee hearing.

Senate Bill 480 would ban doctors from providing medical care specifically for Hoosier kids wanting to change their gender which would include hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgery. The bill passed out of the House committee Tuesday morning, and now heads to the full House for a vote.

That’s the last step before it reaches the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb.

“Senate Bill 480 is part of the slate of hate,” said Katie Blair with the ACLU of Indiana Tuesday, “a historic number of bills that single out LGBTQ Hoosiers.”

Dr. Michael Pedilya spoke in favor of the bill, “I believe this law is necessary to prevent well meaning, but misguided physicians from aggravating the emotional trauma they are attempting to treat through the experimental means of manipulating, and in some cases, permanently destroying their patients otherwise healthy body parts.”

Doctors would still be allowed to provide counseling and mental health services.