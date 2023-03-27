Gender-affirming care ban bill heads to Governor’s desk

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – A bill banning gender affirming care for children has passed the Indiana House, and now heads to the governor’s desk.

Indiana Senate Bill 480, which passed the House Monday, would prevent doctors from providing things like hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgery as medical care for transgender children. Doctors would still be allowed to help kids with counseling and mental health services.

Opponents of the bill, like the ACLU of Indiana, call the bill a “slate of hate”, referring to several pieces of legislation coming out of this session of the Indiana General Assembly, which they claim are hatefully targeting LGBTQ Hoosier children.

Supporters say children are far too young to make such a life-changing choice. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has taken that one step further, claiming some forms of trangender care could be considered child abuse.

Senate Bill 480 will now head to the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb, where he will have the choice to sign it into law, veto the bill, or allow it to pass without signing it.

The ACLU of Indiana’s statement on social media:

“BREAKING: The Indiana legislature has passed a horrific bill banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth. SB 480 is on its way to Governor Holcomb, and we urge him to veto it. If this dangerous bill is signed into law, we will defend the rights of trans youth in court.”