Gateway Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of Josef Newgarden’s win in the Bommarito 500 at Gateway, this week in McLaren, more silly season rumors and Andretti announces a new headquarters.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

