Jay Young is an Oil & Gas Expert from the Dallas, Texas area and joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about the increase in oil & gas prices lately that have brought them back to pre-pandemic levels and that they are not done climbing just yet. However for economic reasons long-term, a rise in price per barrel may be the correct thing to happen.

