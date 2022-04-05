Gas Tax Suspension Unlikely By Governor Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office have addressed the call by many to want Indiana to suspend taxes on gas as several other governors have done and Holcomb says that the measure is not likely, citing “We haven’t hit the threshold” when it comes to gas prices across the Hoosier state. According to The Journal Gazette, Democrats pushed for the move during the legislative session, and local Democratic candidate Kyle Miller held a press conference last week seeking the relief for Hoosiers.

Indiana’s gas tax is 30 cents per gallon and then Hoosiers pay a 7% sales tax on top of that. Suspending both through July 1st would save taxpayers about $300 million. Miller said the state should use money from the robust state surplus to ensure the cut does not impact infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges. The governor said he is keeping an eye on the situation as gas prices have spiked due to inflationary causes and the war in Ukraine.