Gas station robbed in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Phillips 66 gas station was robbed early Friday morning in LaGrange County.

It started around 7:30 a.m. when officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Phillips 66 gas station located at 5450 N State Rd. 9 in Howe, IN. on reports of an armed robbery.

The suspect, described as a black male, entered the gas station with a weapon and demanded money. He then fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle and headed westbound on State Road 120.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491 or contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.