Gas Prices Up Almost 17 Cents Per Gallon In Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After weeks of gas prices trickling down, the past few have not been good news for pump prices. Gas prices are on the rise once again across Fort Wayne, seeing a 16.9 cent per gallon rise in the past week. According to GasBuddy, a gallon of regular gasoline will cost you on average about $4.04/gallon across the Summit City. Comparatively, the cheapest state in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.57/gallon while the most expensive was $4.19/gallon. Across the state, the lowest price was $2.89/gallon while the highest was $4.49/gallon and stand at an average of $3.98/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/gallon today.