Gas Prices Slowly Coming Down Across Area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The slow trickle down of gas prices continued last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/gallon according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.48/gallon Sunday, while the lowest price in the state was listed at $4.13/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/g today. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.