Gas Prices See Slight Drop Over Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One week gas prices go up, another week they go down, then up, then down… Last week, prices were slightly down yet again. According to GasBuddy, prices trickled down 16.3 cents on average within the last week for a gallon of regular gasoline in Fort Wayne. The weekly GasBuddy survey takes into account 201 stations across the city. The average stands at $3.69 per gallon, which are 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell slightly as well, down 4.7 cents per gallon and stand at an average of $3.72 per gallon. The national average price of diesel also saw a slight decline of 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.