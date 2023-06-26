Gas Prices See Slight Decrease Over Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the calendar is set to turn to July, gas prices have trickled down over the last week. According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices across Fort Wayne have fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.21/gallon yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.96/gallon. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54/gallon while the national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84/gallon. Prices could see an increase this week amid the Fourth of July holiday.