Gas prices hold steady in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Prices at the pump in Fort Wayne seem to be somewhat stable right now.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Fort Wayne as of Sunday night was $2.73 a gallon: the same price it was last week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 gas stations in town. Prices are still 34 cents per gallon higher than they were at this time one year ago.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the national average went up slightly, as oil prices continue to move toward multi-year highs, thanks to increased demand and additional scrutiny of oil prices after President Trump tweeted about them last week.

“While refinery maintenance and the change to summer gasoline largely complete, oil prices remain one of the largest active drivers of gas prices now and likely in the weeks ahead,” DeHaan says. “All signs point to some additional upward movement before prices peak and perhaps drop slightly around Memorial Day into the month of June.”