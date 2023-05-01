Gas Prices Down Another 15 Cents Over The Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another drop in gas prices was witnessed over the last 7 days. Across Fort Wayne, prices have fallen 15.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/gallon according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 28.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.23/gallon, while lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.00/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has also fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.