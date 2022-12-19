Gas Prices Down Almost 20 Cents In Last Seven Days, Trickle Down Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some good news for gas prices if you are hitting the road for the Christmas holiday week. Gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week and stand at an average $3.09/gallon of regular grade. That according to GasBuddy who say prices in Fort Wayne are 82.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.88/gallon Sunday, while the lowest price in the state was $2.43/gallon. The highest was $3.79/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/gallon while the national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.