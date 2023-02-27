Gas Prices Down Almost 10 Cents Per Gallon In Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The sea-saw that gas prices seem to be riding on is down again. Prices this week falling on average at about 9.5 cents per gallon in Fort Wayne according to GasBuddy. Per this week’s report, prices stand at an average of $3.26/gallon for regular grade. Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.14/gallon yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.84/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.