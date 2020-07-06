Gas prices continue to slide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a little cheaper to fill up in Fort Wayne right now.

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04 today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 area gas stations.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 4 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and stand 75 cents lower than this day a year ago. The national average also dropped a penny in the past week to $2.17.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says it’s due to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states, leading to the nation seeing its lowest summertime prices since 2004.