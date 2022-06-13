Gas Prices Averaging Well Above $5 Per Gallon This Week

It was another rough week for those in Fort Wayne at the gas pump. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 32.1 cents per gallon in the last week and stand at an average of $5.23/gallon. That, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne. Prices in Fort Wayne are 84.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.20/gallon higher than a year ago. However, the price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01/gallon.