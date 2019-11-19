Gas prices anticipated to be at five-year high for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices for next week’s Thanksgiving travel period are expected to be the highest they’ve been in five years.

GasBuddy’s annual travel survey finds that 65% of Americans will be traveling by car for the holidays, which means millions will be on the road… and they’ll be paying a national average price of $2.56 per gallon at the pump.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says prices might drop a little between now and Christmas, however, giving everyone something extra to be thankful for.

Find more details here.