Gas Price Trickle Down Continues Slowly

By
Michael McIntyre
-
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

Gas prices have seen another small drop in price over the past week.  Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.91/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.25/gallon. The lowest price across all of Indiana yesterday was $3.59/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23/gallon. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38/g higher than a year ago.

