Gas City man dies while hanging Christmas decorations

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Grant County man was killed after he fell to the ground while hanging up Christmas decorations for the City of Noblesville.

21-year-old Ryan Herring of Gas City was working for a company that was installing decorations on city lights poles in downtown Noblesville Wednesday afternoon.

When police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, Herring was on the ground, suffering from “traumatic injuries” after falling. Herring was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how or why he fell.