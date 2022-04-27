Garrett man arrested for child molestation

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of sexual misconduct with several children.

The DeKalb County Prosecutor contacted Indiana State Police detectives to follow up on an ongoing investigation by Garrett Police that began on April 7. Tyler Hauk Hanna, 30, was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with several children that were under his care over a three-year period beginning in May 2019. The children were then 8, 12, 15 and 16 years old.

Hanna was interviewed at the Auburn Police Department and was taken into custody, where he was then transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked on preliminary charges of two felony county of child molestation, felony sexual misconduct with a minor, felony child seduction and felony child exploitation.

The investigation is ongoing.