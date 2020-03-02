Garrett man arrested after bomb threat via Facebook

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett man was arrested Sunday morning after making a bomb threat via Facebook to a former co-worker.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Jonathan A. Laflash just after 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Ijams Street in Garrett.

Laflash was arrested and is facing a charge of intimidation.

Officials say he made a bomb threat to a current employee of Bostwick-Braun via Facebook early Sunday. The threat was removed before Laflash was arrested.

The Indiana State Police bomb team was called in to search the area, which has since been cleared.