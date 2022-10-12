Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.

The full rate adjustment will be made in six-month increments that will be affected by inflation and other factors until July 1st, 2025. The city initially proposed an 18-month phase-in period for the rate increases, but City Councilman Russ Jehl proposed increasing rates over 30 months instead. Rate increases will then be assessed annually. Additionally, the $2 monthly fee for an extra trash bin will increase to $4 monthly on January 1st.