Gallagher GP Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Alexander Rossi’s win in the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Rinus VeeKay re-signs for a multi-year deal with Ed Carpenter Racing, the Alex Palou case heads to federal court and a preview of this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

