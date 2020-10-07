FWPD’s Victim Assistance Program wins DOJ Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance Program was honored with the Crime Victims’ Rights Award.

The award, which is through the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime, was presented on Monday, with an event hosted by Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday. Fort Wayne is one of just 13 communities and organizations across the country to receive the honor.

The program, which started in 1981 and helped 7,206 victims last year, provides crisis intervention, case management and advocacy to Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities in Allen County.

They also host several events throughout the year, including Rise Up Against Domestic Violence with a candlelight vigil, Santa’s Workshop to provide toys to families, Diamond’s and Denim: Every Victim Matters and the Book Bag Giveaway for kids. They also have a Meals 4 Healing Program with Fort Wayne UNITED and local churches.

“It’s a huge honor to receive this national award with only thirteen agencies across the country being recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for their efforts,” said Jessica Crozier, Victim Assistance Director. “It speaks volumes about our agency and the work we do in our community for crime victims.”