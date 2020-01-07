FWPD’s victim assistance program covers wide range

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): When we report on crimes and arrests, you hear all about the perps, but what about the victims?

Jessica Crozier is the Director of Victim Assistance for the Fort Wayne Police Department. She spoke on the Mayor Tom Henry podcast about what the department does to help those impacted by crime:

“It covers all crimes, men, women, and children,” she says. “It doesn’t cost them anything, and we tell people if their case is eligible for charges, provides court updates, meetings with prosecutors, counseling, and additional wraparound services.”

The Victim’s Assistance program was established in 1981. The department helps more than 5,000 crime victims every year.