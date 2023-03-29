FWPD warns of SBA scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recently the FWPD Financial Crime Division received two reports from individuals that stated they had received letters in the mail from the Small Business Administration regarding delinquent payments. In both cases, the subjects were provided a phone number to call with questions. One of the reported phone numbers was 800-736-6048 that is not associated with the Small Business Administration. The address provided for the SBA was 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155, which appears to be a building formerly used by the SBA, that is now for sale on a realtors site.

If someone receives a letter from the SBA regarding a delinquent loan payment, and they have never had a loan from the SBA, go to the SBA website, www.sba.gov and compare the phone numbers provided with the contact phone numbers provided on the website. If there is not a match, then it is not the SBA. There are multiple programs offered by the SBA and multiple phone numbers associated with the individual programs.

Citizens should NOT provide their social security number to the phone number provided in the letter.

This is an in-depth SCAM were great effort is made into making it look legitimate.