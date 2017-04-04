FWPD uses chemicals to flush out barricaded suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police had to use a “chemical agent” to flush out a domestic battery suspect who barricaded himself inside a house Tuesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Michael Joyner tells WOWO News it all started at about 1:30pm when officers were called to a home on Berry Street near Harmar St, and found a woman there who told them she’d been beaten by a “male acquaintance.”

She was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries while police tried to make contact with the man, who had barricaded himself in a home about a block away. After almost four hours of negotiating, police used the gas to get the man to come out, where he surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Charges are pending.