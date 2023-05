FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday in connection to multiple recent shootings.

Officials say Daeshawn Jones was identified as a suspect tied to several shootings. He was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of South Park Drive.

Jones faces four felony counts: two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

No further information has been released at this time.