UPDATED: FWPD called to Glenbrook Square, shoppers evacuated after reported shooting

By
Darrin Wright
-
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An incident that caused police to respond in force led to a warning for holiday shoppers to avoid Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, officers were called to the mall at about 3pm for a reported shooting that has since led to police telling shoppers to get into their cars and leave the area.

Both the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police were on the scene, stationed near the Red Robin restaurant.

Police say the mall was evacuated for police to collect evidence and make sure the area is safe and told the Journal Gazette they believe the two people involved in the incident, reportedly a fight that led to a gun being drawn, have both left the scene.

Police say no shots were actually fired and the mall has since re-opened.

As of 5:18pm, no arrests, victims, or suspects had been announced.

1 COMMENT

  1. It’ll be hard to identify anyone with everyone being masked. Perfect opportunity to commit crimes. I’m surprised more of this kind of thing hasn’t happened.

