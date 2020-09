FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department announced Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Friday.

The official hours for the city will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The department says they will work with the Allen County Department of Health for setting COVID-19 guidelines for safe trick-or-treating. Those measures should be released in the next few weeks.