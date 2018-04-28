FWPD seeks missing 12-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Police say Heley Ann Brown is white, standing at 4’10” and weighing 75 pounds, with brown eyes and longer blondish colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a blue backpack.

Police say she is not believed to be in immediate danger, and is believed to be in the Fort Wayne area. Anyone with information on Heley’s whereabouts is urged to call 427-1222.