FWPD seeks man in connection to August shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is trying to locate a person that is wanted in connection to a shooting investigation that took place on August 15, 2022, on the 1600 block of Reed Road.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old, Cortes Antonio Morris. Cortes has active warrants for burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Cortes is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 162 pounds.

If anyone locates Cortes, please call 911. If anyone has any information on Cortes or his whereabouts, please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-456-7867.