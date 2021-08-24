FWPD seeks info on theft suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man and woman suspected of theft.

According to police, the two pulled into the parking lot at the Pine Valley Country Club on August 10th at about 10am and got into two parked vehicles, taking cash and multiple credit cards. They were in a black Mercedes GL350 SUV, pictured below:

Police say the pair then used the stolen credit cards at Best Buy and Target stores on both the northwest and southwest sides of Fort Wayne. The second vehicle they used appears to be “a Ford Transit with a company logo on the side,” according to FWPD Sergeant Jeremy Webb; a photo of that vehicle was not provided.

If you have any information on either of the suspects, call the FWPD Street Crimes unit at 427-1383.