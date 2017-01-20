FWPD seeks info on murder suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle possibly connected to a woman’s recent shooting death.

Police say 30-year-old Stephania Bartlett’s body was found in an alley a week ago. She had been shot to death.

Now they’re looking for the driver of a silver car (pictured above) that gave Bartlett a ride the day she died.

The individual driving the car stopped and gave Bartlett a ride from the area of the 2400 block of E. State Street near Carew Street at approximately 9:50 a.m. the morning of January 11, 2017.

If you know anything about the driver or the car, contact Detective Robin Pfeiffer at 427-2270 or call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).