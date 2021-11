FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police needs your help identifying four men who robbed another man late last month.

Police say the men robbed a man outside the Quick Stop at 3170 E. State Blvd. at 11:18 p.m. on Oct. 27. The men then fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments. They were armed with a small black handgun and tried to take the victim’s truck, shoes and wallet.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.