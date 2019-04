FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The suspect is responsible for the March 18th robbery at the Wells Street Burger Dairy, and the March 27th robbery at Jay’s Mini Mart.

The police have provided surveillance photos from one of the robberies. If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).