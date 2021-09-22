FWPD searching for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are looking for a woman who left an area Emergency Room Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say 50-year-old Sherry Spaulding was last seen at the Parkview Hospital Randallia ER at 11am Monday wearing black pants and a gray t-shirt with the words “A-1 Bail Bonds Service” on the back. She is white, stands 5’6″ tall, and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Doctors have told police she has a medical condition that can make her a danger to herself and to others unless she is taking her prescribed medications, which police believe she is not doing.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or (260) 427-1336.